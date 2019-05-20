Chiefs' John Phillips: Joins Chiefs
Phillips signed a contract with the Chiefs on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Phillips spent 2018 in Arizona and caught three passes for 38 yards in eight games. The 31-year-old has topped 100 receiving yards only once in his nine-year career, so he shouldn't be expected to factor much into the passing game if he manages to make the 53-man roster.
