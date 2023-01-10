The Chiefs signed Ross to a reserve/future contract Monday, Charles Goldman of USA Today reports.
Ross landed this deal with Kansas City shortly after coming in for a tryout with the team Monday, according to Field Yates of ESPN. The 2017 first-round pick did not appear in a game during the 2022 regular season, as he went unsigned for the duration of this campaign. While the Chiefs are set to play during the divisional round of the playoffs, this deal for Ross will not go into effect until the team's roster size increases beyond the 53-man limit this offseason. Ross last appeared in 10 games for the Giants in 2021, recording 11 receptions (on 20 targets) for 224 yards and a touchdown, and the speedster should compete for a role as a vertical threat heading into the 2023 campaign.