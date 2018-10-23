Chiefs' Jordan Devey: Pectoral injury behind move to IR
Kansas City placed Devey on injured reserve Tuesday due to a pectoral issue, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Devey's move to IR came as a surprise after there was no report he sustained an injury during Sunday's 45-10 win over the Bengals, but the reason behind the transaction is now known. He becomes the second starting offensive lineman to land on injured reserve after guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (lower leg) was shut down earlier this month. Mitch Morse (concussion) will likely take over as the Chiefs' starting center Week 8 against the Broncos if cleared to play.
