Lucas (shoulder) is questionable to return to Monday's game against Los Angeles.

It's unclear how Lucas picked up the injury, but he was forced to leave the contest late in the second quarter. He'll likely get treatment in over halftime before attempting to return for the second half. As long as Lucas is sidelined, Daniel Sorensen and Armani Watts would be in line for the depth safety snaps.

