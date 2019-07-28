Chiefs' Jordan Lucas: Leaves practice Sunday
Lucas was forced to leave Sunday's practice early due to a hamstring injury, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
It could have been a sign of precaution by the team, but the injury was apparently serious enough to restrict him from finishing Sunday's practice. The 25-year-old safety is coming off a decent season in 2018, in which accumulated 32 tackles, one sack and one interception across 16 games. Fellow free safety Juan Thornhill is also dealing with a calf injury, so the depth chart looks quite thin at the moment.
