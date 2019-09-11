Lucas (back) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Lucas sat out Sunday's win over the Jaguars due to a back issue, but he now appears ready to retake the field. Barring any setbacks Lucas projects to play a rotational role Week 2 versus the Raiders.

