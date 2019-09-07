Lucas (back) is considered questionable for Sunday's season opener against Jacksonville.

Lucas wasn't listed on the injury report until he missed practice Friday with a back issue. When healthy, the 26-year-old figures to back up Tyrann Mathieu this season. If Lucas can't play Sunday, Armani Watts would be next in line at strong safety.

