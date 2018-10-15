Lucas made 10 tackles (four solo) and one pass breakup while playing all 78 defensive snaps in Sunday's 43-40 loss to the Patriots.

Lucas drew the start while Eric Berry (heel) and Eric Murray (lower leg) were inactive. He posted his second straight solid outing, as Lucas made an interception in the previous week. If Berry and Murray continue to sit out, expect Lucas to start again in Week 7 against the Bengals.