Chiefs' Jordan Lucas: Sticking with Chiefs
Lucas signed his restricted free agent tender Monday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.
Lucas will receive just over $2 million for 2019 and have the chance to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason. The 25-year-old safety accumulated 32 tackles, one sack and one interception across 16 games with the Chiefs in 2018.
