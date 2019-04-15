Lucas signed his restricted free agent tender Monday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Lucas will receive just over $2 million for 2019 and have the chance to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason. The 25-year-old safety accumulated 32 tackles, one sack and one interception across 16 games with the Chiefs in 2018.

