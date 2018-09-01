Chiefs' Jordan Lucas: Traded to Kansas City
Lucas was traded from the Dolphins to the Chiefs on Friday in exchange for an undisclosed draft pick.
The 2016 sixth-round pick out of Penn State joins the Chiefs' 53-man roster after spending much of his 2017 campaign on special teams for the Dolphins. He'll also provide depth at cornerback behind Steven Nelson and Kendall Fuller.
