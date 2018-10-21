Chiefs' Jordan Lucas: Will start Sunday
Lucas will serve as the Chiefs' starting strong safety during Sunday's game against the Bengals, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Lucas earned another start after a strong Week 6 performance, in which the third-year pro played all 78 offensive snaps and made 10 tackles. Expect Lucas to see quite a bit of action against Cincinnati's explosive air attack.
