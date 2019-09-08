Lucas (back) is officially listed as BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars.

Lucas was forced to miss Friday's practice with a back injury, a nick that will cost him Week 1 of the regular season. With the Penn State product sidelined, Armani Watts is likely in line to see an increase in reps.

