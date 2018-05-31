Chiefs' Jordan Smallwood: Signs with Chiefs
Smallwood signed a contract with the Chiefs on Wednesday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.
Smallwood was waived by the Chiefs just over a week ago but, after Davon Grayson was waived with an injury designation, a roster spot re-opened and the team brought Smallwood back. He'll be facing long odds to secure a roster spot, but could manage to sneak in as a special teams player and depth receiver.
