Chiefs' Jordan Ta'amu: Links up with Chiefs
The Chiefs and Ta'amu agreed to a one-year contract Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
This will mark Ta'amu's second cup of coffee in the NFL after spending last preseason with the Texans and the recently suspended XFL season with the St. Louis Battlehawks. With the latter, he ranked third with 1,050 passing yards while leading all quarterbacks with 217 yards on the ground (5.3 YPC). While Patrick Mahomes and Chad Henne are embedded at the top of the QB depth chart in Kansas City, Ta'amu will compete with Kyle Shurmur for the No. 3 role, which likely means a practice-squad spot in 2020.
