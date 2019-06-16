Chiefs' Josh Caldwell: Signs on with Kansas City
Caldwell inked a free-agent contract with the Chiefs on Saturday per the NFL's official transaction page.
Caldwell signs from Northwest Missouri State, where he rushed for 830 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games for the Bearcats last season. Caldwell is one of six running backs on the depth chart for the Chiefs heading into training camp.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football 2019: Positional tiers
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Heath Cummings' Sleepers 1.0
Heath Cummings unveils 12 early sleepers for the 2019 Fantasy Football season.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid Freeman
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
Heath Cummings' Breakouts 1.0
Heath Cummings unveils his 12 early 2019 breakouts to target on Draft Day.
-
Heath Cummings' Busts 1.0
Heath Cummings says you should stay away from these 10 big names in 2019 Fantasy Football...