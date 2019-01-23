Chiefs' Josh Crockett: Remains with Chiefs
Crockett signed a reserve/future contract with the Chiefs on Tuesday, according to the NFL's official transaction log.
Crockett signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent last summer and spent the 2018 season on the team's practice squad. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound wide receiver will look to make an impression during the offseason program.
