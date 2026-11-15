Downs is active and slated to make his debut with the Chiefs on Sunday versus the Falcons, Matt McMullen of the team's official site reports.

In a trade-deadline move to boost their pass-catching corps, the 6-2 Chiefs sent 2027 fourth- and fifth-round draft picks to the Colts on Tuesday for Downs and a 2027 seventh-rounder. Given that Downs has only been able to practice with his new team three times since then, it remains to be seen what his workload will look like Sunday, while working alongside WRs Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy along with TE Travis Kelce, a context that makes the newcomer a speculative option in Week 10 fantasy lineups. Prior to being dealt, Downs led the Colts with 354 receiving yards, while having caught 33 of his 56 targets with a TD in nine contests.