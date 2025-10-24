Simmons (personal) is expected to rejoin the Chiefs "in a few weeks," Nate Taylor of ESPN.com reports.

Simmons has been away from the team and hasn't played for the past two weeks while dealing with a "family situation." Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Friday, "It's not a negative situation, so he's taking care of family. He's just taking care of business. That's the main thing. When you deal with this, that's what you do." Jaylon Moore should continue to start at left tackle for as long as Simmons remains out.