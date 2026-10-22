The Chiefs placed Simmons (lower back) on injured reserve Thursday.

Though he had been on the Chiefs' 53-man roster all season, Simmons had yet to make his 2026 debut while working his way back from a bulging and herniated disc in his lower back. Simmons appeared to be making strides in his recovery after he returned to practice last week as a limited participant, but he downgraded to no participation Wednesday after head trainer Rick Burkholder said that the second-year left tackle "plateaued in the rehab process," per Nate Taylor of ESPN.com. As a result, the Chiefs have opted to deactivate Simmons, who won't be eligible to play until Week 11 versus the Cardinals. Undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson should continue to start at left tackle in Simmons' absence.