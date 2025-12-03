default-cbs-image
Simmons (wrist) was placed on the injured reserve list Wednesday.

As expected, Simmons was placed on IR after sustaining a dislocated and fractured wrist in Kansas City's Thanksgiving Day loss to the Cowboys. He'll now be forced to miss at least the team's next four games, and Wanya Morris will likely step in and start at left tackle.

