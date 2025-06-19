Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Thursday that Simmons (knee) will be ready for the start of training camp, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Simmons has been sidelined throughout OTAs and mandatory minicamp due to his recovery from a torn patellar tendon suffered in the sixth game of his 2024 campaign with Ohio State, but his rehab remains completely on track. The rookie first-rounder will compete with Jaylon Moore for the starting left tackle gig during training camp.