Chiefs' Josh Simmons: Out again for Week 9
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Simmons (personal) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Simmons will miss his third straight game as he tends to a family matter. Jaylon Moore figures to make another start at left tackle, protecting Patrick Mahomes' blind side.
