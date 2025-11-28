Simmons suffered a dislocated and fractured wrist during the Chiefs' 31-28 loss to the Cowboys and is out indefinitely, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Chiefs were already without starting right guard Trey Smith (ankle) for Thursday's game, and Kansas City lost two more starting offensive linemen in Simmons and Jawaan Taylor (elbow) during the loss. Simmons will undergo an MRI on Friday and seek opinions on treatment options, but the rookie first-rounder is in jeopardy of being sidelined for the rest of the 2025 season. Wanya Morris and Jaylon Moore are the top candidates to start at left tackle during Simmons' extended absence.