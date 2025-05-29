Head coach Andy Reid told reporters Thursday that Simmons (knee) is "further ahead than [he] thought" in his recovery process, Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com reports.

Reid added that Simmons has done well in all the individual work the Chiefs assigned him, noting that he's hopeful for the rookie tackle will be able to practice with the team in the near future. Once the 2025 first-round pick is fully healthy, he's expected to compete for Kansas City's starting left tackle position throughout the summer.