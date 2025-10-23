Simmons (personal) won't practice Thursday, Jesse Newell of The Athletic reports.

Simmons has missed Kansas City's last two games and hasn't been present at practice during that span as he deals with a personal issue. Head coach Andy Reid said Thursday that the team has remained in contact with the rookie left tackle, and there is a possibility that Simmons will return to the team at some point this season. Simmons remains away from the team and looks unlikely to be back prior to Monday's game against Washington.