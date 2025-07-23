default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Simmons (knee) was taking first-team reps at left tackle during training camp Tuesday, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Simmons is now healthy again after having suffered a torn patellar tendon while at Ohio State last season. The rookie first-round pick will spend the remainder of the summer competing for the left tackle spot with Jaylon Moore, whom the team signed to a two-year deal earlier in the offseason.

More News