Simmons underwent surgery on his wrist and will be placed on the injured reserve list, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

The 2025 first-round pick from Ohio State suffered a dislocated and fractured wrist in the Chiefs' Week 13 loss to the Cowboys. Simmons will be forced to miss Kansas City's next four games after his move to IR becomes official, making the Week 18 matchup against the Raiders his earliest possible return date. While he's sidelined for the foreseeable future, Wanya Morris is expected to start at left tackle.