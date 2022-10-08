site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chiefs' Joshua Kaindoh: Active for Monday
RotoWire Staff
Oct 8, 2022
11:03 am ET
Kaindoh (illness) is not listed on the Chiefs' injury report.
Kaindoh is yet to make his 2022 season debut as he's sat out every game, but he's now clear to suit up for Monday night's game against the Raiders. The 23-year-old defensive end didn't record a tackle through his three games of the 2021 campaign.
