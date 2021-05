The Chiefs selected Kaindoh in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 144th overall.

A five-star recruit coming out of high school, Kaindoh initially committed to Maryland only to flip the script, joining Florida State and registering eight sacks through his first three collegiate seasons. Boasting a tantalizing wing span and plus speed (reported 4.65 40-yard dash), Kansas City will need to help Kaindoh develop more pass-rushing moves in order for him to make an impact at the NFL level.