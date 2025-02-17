Uche finished the 2024 season with 23 total tackles (17 solo), including 2.0 sacks, over 13 regular-season games with the Patriots and Chiefs.

Uche was dealt to Kansas City in late October after spending the first four-plus seasons of his career with the Patriots. The defensive end was limited to just 2.0 sacks this season, his lowest total since his rookie season in 2020. Uche will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, potentially looking to join a new team, though sticking around Kansas City isn't usually a bad idea.