Williams (chest) was a full participant in Kansas City's practice Wednesday.
Williams suffered a chest injury during the team's Week 14 win over the Chargers but is now healthy once again. The 25-year-old will be good to go for Sunday's game versus Browns where he will look to contribute on both defense and special teams.
More News
-
Chiefs' Joshua Williams: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Joshua Williams: Past hamstring issue•
-
Chiefs' Joshua Williams: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Chiefs' Joshua Williams: Returning Week 16•
-
Chiefs' Joshua Williams: Sitting out Week 15•
-
Chiefs' Joshua Williams: Iffy for Sunday's game•