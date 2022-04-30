The Chiefs selected Williams in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 135th overall.

Williams (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) played at tiny Fayetteville State and might need some development time before he's ready to play a leading role for the Chiefs, but that developmental upside is considerable and he's a good trait match to former top Chiefs corner Charvarius Ward, who left for San Francisco in free agency. With a huge frame and long reach, Williams has most prototypical traits for outside, press-heavy cornerback play.