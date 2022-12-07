Thornhill compiled 10 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 27-24 defeat against the Bengals.
Thornhill returned to his every-down role following a one-game absence with a calf injury. As a result, the safety finished with the Chiefs' second-most tackles behind prolific linebacker Nick Bolton (16). Thornhill also had what would have been his second interception of the season wiped away due to a defensive pass interference penalty by cornerback Trent McDuffie on the opening series of the game. Nevertheless, Thornhill still ranks second on the team in passes defended (six) this season, and he should play a prominent role in stopping the Broncos' paltry pass offense Week 14.
