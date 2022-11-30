Thornhill (calf) was a full participant at practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game at Cincinnati.
Thornhill missed his first game of the 2022 season in Week 12 versus the Rams, but he now appears to be trending toward returning in Week 13. Kansas City's secondary will have a tough task ahead of them Sunday, lining up opposite Ja'Marr Chase (hip) and Tee Higgins.
