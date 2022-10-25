Thornhill recorded 11 tackles (nine solo), one interception and two passes defensed during Sunday's 44-23 win over the 49ers.

Thornhill set a new career high with 11 tackles in Sunday's matchup versus the 49ers, while he also snatched his first interception of the season in the contest. Additionally, the 27-year-old was the only Chiefs' player to play 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps. Thornhill now enters Kansas City's bye week with full momentum, and he'll attempt to replicate a similar performance in Week 9 against the Titans.