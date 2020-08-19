The Chiefs activated Thornhill (knee) from the active/PUP list Wednesday after he passed a physical, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Thornhill capped his rookie season with a torn ACL in his left knee Week 17, causing the 2019 second-rounder to miss the Chiefs' Super Bowl run. He's made significant progress in his rehab, though, and appears ready to partake in practice in some capacity. It remains to be seen if Thornhill will be ready for a Week 1 matchup with the Texans on Sept. 10. If he's able to suit up, he likely will serve as the team's starting free safety.