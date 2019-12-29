Play

Thornhill (knee) is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The fact that Thornhill was immediately downgraded to out is not a good sign for the injury, especially considering he exited early in the second quarter. With the Virginia product sidelined, look for Daniel Sorensen to take over as the team's starting free safety. More information regarding Thornhill's injury should arise heading into the playoffs.

