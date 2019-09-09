Thornhill totaled eight tackles (five solo) in Sunday's regular-season opener versus the Jaguars.

Thornhill helped out in the running game in addition to making tackles on opposing wide receivers. The 2019 second-round pick impressed enough in fall camp to secure a starting job opposite Tyrann Mathieu in the opener and figures to give the Chiefs some back-end talent that was lacking last season.

