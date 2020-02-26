Chiefs' Juan Thornhill: Expected back for Week 1
The Chiefs expect Thornhill (knee) to be ready for the 2020 regular-season opener, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Thornhill is rehabbing a torn ACL sustained during Kansas City's 2019 regular-season finale, and it looks as though the expectation is for him to make at least a partial return during training camp. The 24-year-old started a full 16-game slate as a rookie, recording 58 tackles (42 solo), five defended passes and three interceptions (one of which he returned for a touchdown).
