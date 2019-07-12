Thornhill (calf) is expected to be ready for training camp, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Thornhill was getting reps with the first-string defense in June's minicamp before sustaining this calf injury. If healthy, the 22-year-old figures to see a starting role next to Tyrann Mathieu in the Chiefs' secondary, bumping Daniel Sorensen down in the depth chart.

