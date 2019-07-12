Chiefs' Juan Thornhill: Expected to be ready for camp
Thornhill (calf) is expected to be ready for training camp, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Thornhill was getting reps with the first-string defense in June's minicamp before sustaining this calf injury. If healthy, the 22-year-old figures to see a starting role next to Tyrann Mathieu in the Chiefs' secondary, bumping Daniel Sorensen down in the depth chart.
