Thornhill recorded six tackles, all solo, and an interception across 73 defensive snaps in Monday's win over the Patriots.
Thornhill secured his first interception of the season off Brian Hoyer late in the first quarter. The second-year pro has now played in 89 percent of the defensive snaps this season, recording 17 tackles in the process.
