The Chiefs selected Thornhill in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 63rd overall.

Assuming nothing is amiss, this looks like a steal for the Chiefs. The NFL was evidently skeptical of Thornhill's tackling ability, but he indicates such uncommon upside as a coverage safety that it should be easy to overlook. The Virginia pass defense was very good over the last two years, and Thornhill might be the main reason why. He intercepted 10 passes in his last 25 games, and then he torched the combine with a 4.42-second 40, 44-inch vertical, and 141-inch broad jump at 6-feet, 205 pounds. If Patrick Mahomes can keep establishing leads, then Thornhill should find interception opportunities. He's on the immediate IDP radar given the fluid state of the Kansas City safety rotation.

