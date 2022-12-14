Thornhill posted seven tackles (five solo), including one sack, and a pass defended in Sunday's 34-28 victory over the Broncos.

Thornhill contributed one of his team' six sacks in this impressive outing for the Kansas City defense. The fourth-year safety also logged two more tackles against Denver quarterback Russell Wilson, who was forced out with a concussion early in the fourth quarter. Thornhill has now played every defensive snap since returning form his one-game hiatus due to a calf injury, totaling 17 tackles over these two contests. Expect him to continue slotting in as one of the Chiefs' top defenders Week 15 in Houston.