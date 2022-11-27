Thornhill is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams due to a calf injury.

Thornhill sustained a calf injury during the Chiefs' Week 11 matchup versus the Chargers, ultimately leading to limited sessions on both Wednesday and Thursday, followed by no activity in Friday's practice. With the 27-year-old sidelined this weekend, expect Bryan Cook to operate as one of the team's starting safeties alongside Justin Reid.