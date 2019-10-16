Thornhill made four tackles (four solo) and an interception in Sunday's loss to the Texans.

Thornhill made a nice play late in the second quarter when he picked off an overthrown pass by Deshaun Watson for his first career interception. The 23-year-old has played at least 58 defensive snaps in each of the first six games, making his a decent IDP option going forward. He'll draw a solid matchup against Joe Flacco and the Broncos for Week 7.