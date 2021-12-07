Thornhill recorded six tackles (four solo) and his first interception of the season Sunday versus the Broncos.

Thornhill's rookie season drew some buzz thanks to a trio of interceptions and a promising tackle total (58). While he has just one interception in each of the last two seasons -- 2021 still has some time for him to add to it -- Thornhill seems to be trending up in his tackle count. If he maintains his current pace, the third-year safety would finish out the season with a career-best of about 64 tackles.