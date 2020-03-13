Play

Thornhill (knee) is expected to be healthy in time for the start of training camp, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

The 24-year-old suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during the regular-season finale, but he appears to be progressing well in his recovery. Thornhill could still be eased into action early on, but there's no indications his status for the start of the season will be in question.

