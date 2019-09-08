Thornhill is warming up as a starting safety for Sunday's tilt against the Jaguars, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Thornhill took ample reps with the first-team defense during training camp and appears to have usurped veteran Daniel Sorensen in the starting lineup. The rookie second-round pick will work to contain Nick Foles and the Jaguars' aerial attack.

