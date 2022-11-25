Thornhill (calf) did not participate at practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game vs. the Rams.

Limited practices Wednesday and Thursday would have seemed to have indicated that Thornhill was on track to play in Week 12, but his absence Friday casts a thick shadow over that proposition. Should Thornhill miss his first game of the 2022 season Sunday, rookie second-rounder Bryan Cook would likely be in line to start alongside Justin Reid at safety.