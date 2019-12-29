Chiefs' Juan Thornhill: Serious injury feared
Thornhill will have an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of a knee injury that forced him out of Sunday's win against the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Chiefs fear Thornhill's injury could be serious enough to keep the rookie second-round pick out for the playoffs. The Virginia product has been a starter at free safety since Week 1, and he's recorded 58 tackles, five pass breakups and three interceptions. The results of the MRI will be available at some point Monday, and Daniel Sorensen is next in line to start if Thornhill is indeed ruled out.
